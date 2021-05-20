ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.56

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.56 and last traded at C$29.87, with a volume of 101927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

