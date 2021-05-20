Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

