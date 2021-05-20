Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $273.97 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

