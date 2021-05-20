Autohome (ATHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.