Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 173,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $190.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

