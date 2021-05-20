Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.76 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.07 or 0.00062321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $352.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00275191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,275,103 coins and its circulating supply is 129,109,068 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

