Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.