Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

