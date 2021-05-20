Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.61 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $129.36. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

