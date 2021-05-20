Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,977 shares of company stock worth $12,741,922. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

