Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of AYA stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,079. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.72. The company has a market cap of C$702.49 million and a P/E ratio of -230.30.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

