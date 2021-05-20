B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.84. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

