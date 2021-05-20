BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 494.94. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders purchased a total of 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719 over the last three months.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

