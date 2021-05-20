BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

LON:BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). 8,711,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

