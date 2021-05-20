Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.11.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

