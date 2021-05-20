Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 358,344 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,344 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.93% of Lemonade worth $339,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

