Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 477,666 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.89% of Xylem worth $169,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of XYL opened at $113.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

