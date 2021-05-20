Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires New Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,987,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,284,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.33% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

SANA stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

SANA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

