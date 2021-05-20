Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 12,264,921 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,264,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,682,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.04% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35).

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.