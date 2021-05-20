Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.17% of Watsco worth $520,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $282.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.50 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

