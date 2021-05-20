Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 621,106 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.28% of 10x Genomics worth $252,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

