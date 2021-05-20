Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of JD.com worth $154,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
