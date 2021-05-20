Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.07% of Markel worth $481,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

MKL opened at $1,219.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $844.98 and a 52 week high of $1,250.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,081.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

