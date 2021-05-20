Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,046,149 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.91% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $188,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 462,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,990,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

