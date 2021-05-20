Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of Pinterest worth $464,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,442 shares of company stock valued at $63,330,618 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

