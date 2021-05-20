Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $148.63 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.36% of BlackLine worth $148,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $635,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,417.2% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,133 shares of company stock worth $15,531,097 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

