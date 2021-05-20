Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $191.85 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.42% of Banco Bradesco worth $191,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

