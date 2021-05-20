Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $265.53 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,116 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Lufax worth $265,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lufax stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

