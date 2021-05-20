Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $325.16 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,255 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.49% of Snowflake worth $325,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.93.

NYSE SNOW opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

