Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $325.22 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.30% of Jumia Technologies worth $325,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

