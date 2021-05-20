Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $347.26 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.52% of Penumbra worth $347,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $245.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.