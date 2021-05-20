Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $468.77 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Zillow Group worth $468,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Shares of ZG opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

