Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.33% of Stitch Fix worth $280,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

