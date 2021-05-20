Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $229.40 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,176,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,404,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.01% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.