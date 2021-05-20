Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,082 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.27% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $286,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $7,588,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,342 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ KC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

