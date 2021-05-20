Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,831,724 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831,724 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.41% of Tata Motors worth $180,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tata Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tata Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.