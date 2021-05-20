Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 72,200 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.98% of Vir Biotechnology worth $195,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.