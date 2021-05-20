Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 769,212 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.16% of Upwork worth $234,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 456,028 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,104 shares of company stock worth $14,300,706. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

