Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.05% of Dada Nexus worth $195,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.