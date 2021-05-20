Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 694,215 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694,215 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.45% of Vale worth $401,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

