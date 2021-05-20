Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 72,369 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,369 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.99% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $300,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,091 shares of company stock valued at $77,151,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

