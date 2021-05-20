Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,660,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,110,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of IAC/InterActiveCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $236.60 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

