Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,726 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.22% of The Howard Hughes worth $326,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

