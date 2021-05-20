Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $29.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,299.43. 4,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

