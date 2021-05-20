Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,652. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

