Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $135.58 and a 1-year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.