Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,873 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

