Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,357. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

