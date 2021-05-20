Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,761 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

