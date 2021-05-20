Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $990,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

